Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10th Result out: 81.41 per cent pass, direct link here Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10th Result has been announced. Students who appeared in the exam can download their results by visiting the official website of BSEAP, results.bse.ap.gov.in bie.ap.gov.in

New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the results of the AP SSC for 2025. Students can check their results by visiting the official website of BSEAP, results.bse.ap.gov.in or bie.ap.gov.in. The announcement of the results was made by the Education Minister. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 81.14 per cent.Out of the 6,14,459 students, 4,98,585 have been declared pass.

This year, the exam was conducted from March 17, 2025, to March 31, 2025, with around 6.5 lakh students participating. Most days, the exam took place in the morning shifts from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. The exam began with the first language (Group A) paper and concluded with the social studies paper. Students can now download their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download AP 10th Class Results 2025 online?

Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on 'class 10 results'.

Enter your roll number and date of birth, then click on 'submit'.The

bse.ap.gov.in AP SSC result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download the AP SSC result 2025 and save it for future reference.

How can I Download AP SSC results via Digilocker?

Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the application on your phone.

Sign up by syncing your Aadhar card or log in to your DigiLocker account.

Once logged in, click on the 'Education' section.

Now, click on 'AP SSC results'

Enter the required details such as your roll number and date of birth.

Once verified, your AP 10th Class results for 2025 should be displayed within the DigiLocker app.

AP SSC 10th result 2025 download link

How to check AP SSC Result 2025 via WhatsApp?

For the first time, the AP board has introduced the AP SSC results 2025 via WhatsApp. The AP 10th Class results 2025 WhatsApp number is 9552300009.

How to download AP SSC Class 10th Results 2025 through LEAP application?

AP SSC Class 10th Results 2025 can be downloaded through ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp service and the LEAP mobile application. Head authorities of the respective schools can download AP 10th class results using their school login credentials. The Leap application can be accessed by both teachers and students to access the results.