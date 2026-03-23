Bihar Board inter result: Check scrutiny, compartment exam dates

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 result 2026 on March 23. Following the declaration of results, the board has also opened the window for scrutiny applications for students who are not satisfied with their marks.

Students who wish to apply for BSEB inter scrutiny 2026 can submit their applications online within the specified dates. The scrutiny process allows students to get their answer sheets rechecked for any errors in evaluation or marking.

BSEB inter scrutiny 2026: Application dates

The Bihar Board will accept online applications for scrutiny from March 25 to April 2, 2026. Students who are dissatisfied with marks in one or more subjects can apply during this period.

Students are advised to carefully review their marks before applying, as scrutiny involves rechecking of answer sheets and may result in changes in marks.

How to apply for BSEB 12th scrutiny 2026

Students can follow these steps to apply for Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny:

Visit the official BSEB website

Click on the Inter scrutiny application link

Enter required login credentials

Select the subjects for scrutiny

Submit the application form and pay the required fee

Download confirmation for future reference

Compartment and special exam 2026

The board has also announced that students can apply for compartment and special exams 2026. The application window for these exams will also be open from March 25 to April 2, 2026.

The BSEB aims to conduct the compartment exams and declare results by May 31, 2026, ensuring that students do not lose an academic year and can continue their higher education without delay.

Important note for students

Students applying for scrutiny or compartment exams should regularly check the official website for detailed notifications and updates. These processes provide an opportunity to improve scores or clear subjects without waiting for the next academic year.

For more updates on Bihar Board 12th result 2026, students can visit the official websites - interbiharboard.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.

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