Bihar Board Inter Result 2025: BSEB announces class 12th results, download your marksheet here

Bihar BSEB Class 12 Inter Result 2025: The wait for the students have over! The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for the Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12) results. Students can download their results using their credentials on the login page.

According to the data shared by the Bihar Board Education Minister, this year, the pass percentage of the inter-exams 2025 has increased. The overall pass percentage this year is 86.56 per cent. Last year, it was 87.21% and 83.73% in 2023. Stream-wise, the Commerce stream pass percentage is 94.77 per cent, and for the science and arts streams, the pass percentages are 89.50 per cent and 82.75 per cent respectively.

In order to download Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12) results, the students are required to visit the official website of BSEB, interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com using their roll number, roll code and other details on the login page. Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their BSEB Class 12 results.

How to download BSEB Class 12 results?

Visit the official websites for the Bihar Board results (as mentioned above).

On the homepage, click the link for the Bihar Board 12th Result or the BSEB Inter Result Link.

In the appropriate fields, type your roll code, roll number, and maybe your name.

The panel will display the BSEB 12th Result.

Download it, then follow the same steps.

For your records, take a printout.

Direct link to download BSEB Class 12 results

BSEB Inter Result 2025 Topper list