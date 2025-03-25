Bihar Board Class 12 Topper List 2025 released, Priya Jaiswal tops in science, check stream-wise toppers list Bihar Board Class 12 Topper List 2025 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students and parents can download Bihar Board Class 12 results from the official website.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12) results today. The announcement was made by the state education minister Sunil Kumar at the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna office. Students and parents can download Bihar Board Class 12 results from the official website.

According to the official data, a total of 12,80,211 students appeared for the class 12th board exam this year and the overall pass percentage is recorded at 86.56 per cent. Stream-wise, 82.75 per cent of students have cleared the exam in the Arts stream, while the commerce stream recorded a pass percentage of 94.77 percent. In the science stream the pass percentage is 89.66 per cent.

Who are the toppers of this year's Bihar Board Inter exam?

Along with the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th result announcement, the board has released the stream-wise toppers list. According to the results, Priya Jaiswal has secured the top rank in Science, Raushani Kumari in Commerce, while Ankita Kumari and Shakib Shah have jointly topped in the Arts stream.

Notably, this year, the Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025 topper list of all streams is dominated by female students. Check the BSEB Inter 2025 Stream-wise topper list, along with their marks and percentages below in the table.

Science Toppers

Top performer Marks Percentage Priya Jaiswal 484 marks 96.8% Akash Kumar 480 marks 96% Ravi Kumar 478 marks 95.6%

Commerce Toppers

Top Performer Names Marks and Percentage Raushani Kumari 475 marks (95%) Antra Khushi 473 marks (94.6%) Shrishti Kumari 471 marks (94.2%)

Arts Toppers

Top Performer Names Marks and Percentage Ankita Kumari 473 marks (94.6%) Shakib Shah 473 marks (94.6%) Anushka Kumari 471 marks (94.2%)

The Bihar Board Inter exam 2025 was held from February 1 to 15, 2025. According to officials, a total of 12,92,313 students took the BSEB class 12 exam at around 1677 exam centres all across Bihar.