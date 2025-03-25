Advertisement
  Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Updates: BSEB to announce inter results today at 1.15 pm, key details here

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2025 will be declared today at 1.15, March 25. All those who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check latest updates here.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 today, March 25
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
New Delhi

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12) results today, March 25. All those who appeared in the exam can download BSEB Inter results 2025 through the official website, interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com. 

The State Education Minister Sunil Kumar will announce the Bihar Board Results 2025. During the announcement, Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishor will also be present alongside the Education Minister. During the press conference, the board will announce the result data, toppers’ names, re-evaluation, and supplementary exam details. After that, the link to the Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 will be activated on the official website. 

Bihar Board 12th exam 2025 was held from February 1 to 15 at various exam centers. The exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students received a fifteen-minute cool-off period (from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. in shift one and from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. in shift two). Around 12,92,313 students appeared for the exam at 1,677 centres across Bihar. Among them, 6,41,847 are girls and 6,50,466 are boys registered for the BSEB Intermediate exam 2025.

Last year, the pass percentage for the 2024 Bihar Board 12th Result was 87.21%. Streamwise, the results were 87.7% for Science, 94.88% for Commerce, and 86.15% for Arts.

How to download Bihar Board Inter Result 2025?

  • Go to the Bihar Board results' official websites (as stated above).
  • Click on the BSEB Inter Result Link or Bihar Board 12th Result link available on the homepage.
  • Enter your Roll Code, Roll Number, and maybe your Name in the designated fields.
  • The 2024 BSEB 12th Result will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and go through the same process.
  • Take a printout of it for your records.

Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

Live updates :Bihar Board 12th result 2025

  • 10:41 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Bihar Board Intermediate students should keep this information with them

    The Bihar Board Inter exam result will be declared in a few hours. Students eagerly waiting for the results can download their results using their roll number, and roll code. Students are advised to keep their roll number, and roll code handy to check their results online.

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Bihar Board 12th result 2025: When BSEB will announce inter results?

    According to the official announcement, the Bihar Board Class 12 results will be announced at 1.15 pm today, March 25. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website, interresult2025.com, interbiharboard.com for latest udpates.

     

