Bihar Board BSEB 12th result 2026 out at results.biharboardonline.com; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the intermediate, Class 12 exam result 2026. The students who had appeared for the BSEB inter exam can check the result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam was held from February 2 to 13.

The students can follow these steps to download BSEB 12th marksheet PDF. To download BSEB 12th marksheet 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB 12th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB Class 10 and 12 marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB Class 10 and 12 marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB 10th and 12 marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB 12th result date of past 6 years

2025 - March 25

2024 - March 23

2023 - March 21

2022 - March 16

2021 - March 26

2020 - March 24.

How to download BSEB inter merit list 2026

BSEB inter, 12th merit list 2026 PDF is available for download on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. The students can check and download BSEB inter toppers list PDF on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB Class 12 toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on inter merit list PDF link. BSEB 12th merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB inter merit list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB Class 12 merit list PDF link

BSEB inter 12th merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB Class 12 toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on BSEB 12th result 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.