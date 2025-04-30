Assam Class 12th results declared, check AHSEC HS stream wise pass percentage, marksheets Assam Class 12th results have been declared. Students who appeared in the AHSEC HS exam 2025 can download their results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check stream wise pass percentage, marksheets, and more.

New Delhi:

The Assam State School Education Board (ASEEB) has announced the results of the AHSEC HS class 12th. Students who took the exam can download the AHSEC 2nd year result for 2025 using their roll number and other details on the login page, ahsec.assam.gov.in. According to the results, the pass percentage has dropped this year: 84.88 per cent of the candidates passed the science stream, 81.03 per cent cleared the arts, and 82.18 per cent cleared commerce.

The Assam Class 12th results include details about the students, such as student name, roll number, school name, subject names and codes, marks obtained in theory and practical exams, result qualifying status, and total marks.

This year, the council conducted the Higher Secondary Exam 2025 from February 13 to 17 in two shifts. The morning shift was from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., while the afternoon shift was from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

AHSEC HS stream-wise pass percentage

Streams Pass percentages Science 84.888 Commerce 82.182 Arts 81.032 Vocational 86.67

How to download Assam Class 12th results?

Visit the official website, resultsassam.nic.in.

Navigate to the link for the Assam Class 12th results.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number and registration number, then submit.

The Assam Class 12th results will appear on the screen.

Download and save the Assam Class 12th results for future reference.

Direct link to download Assam Class 12 results

How to download Assam ASSEB HS Class 12 Result via Upolobdha App?

Download the Upolobdha app from the Google Play Store or App Store. Enter your exam details. Tap “Get Result” to instantly view your result.

How to download Assam ASSEB HS Class 12 Result via SMS?