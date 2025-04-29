Telangana TS SSC Class 10 Results 2025 to be announced tomorrow, when and where to download Telangana TS SSC Class 10 Results 2025 will be declared tomorrow, April 30. Students can download their results by visiting the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Check time, how to download, and other relevant information here.

New Delhi:

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce the results of the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results tomorrow, April 29. All those who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards/marksheets from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

This year, the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate exam was conducted between March 21 and April 4, 2025, at 2,650 exam centres across the state. Once the results are declared, the students will be able download TS SSC 10th Results by followingthe simple steps given below.

How to download Telangana TS SSC Class 10 Results 2025?

Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on 'Telangana TS SSC Class 10 Results 2025' link flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your credentials such as Date of birth (DOB), roll number and security code.

Click on 'submit' button.

Telangana TS SSC Class 10 Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Telangana TS SSC Class 10 Results 2025 for future reference.

Last year, Telangana TS SSC Class 10 exams were conducted between March 18 and April 2, with 5,08,385 students registering for it. Among them, 2,57,952 were boys and 2,50,433 were girls. The results were declared on April 30, and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 91.31 per cent, with girls outperforming boys. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 93.23%, while boys stood at 89.42%. As many as 3,927 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in 2024. Six schools saw a zero per cent pass rate last year.

What to do if I don't clear the exams?

You will have the opportunity to sit for the compartment tests if you are unable to satisfy the minimal requirements to be considered a "pass." The details of these tests or reassessments will be posted on the official websites after the announcement of the results.