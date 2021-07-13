Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE WBBSE Bengal Board class 12 exam results to be declared on July 22. Check details

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary on Tuesday said it will declare Class 12 board results on July 22. The examination was not held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation but an evaluation method was finalised.

According to the evaluation method, scores of an examinee in the Madhyamaik (Class 10 board exam) and class 11 annual test.

"Results of Higher Secondary Examination 2021 will be published on 22/07/2021, Thursday at 3 pm at its office. Students will be able to get their results from several websites, through SMS and mobile app from 4 pm on that day," the board said.

Council President Mahua Das earlier said that the highest marks in four of the seven subjects a candidate secured in 2019 Madhyamik examination will be given weightage as well as his/her marks in class 11 annual test.

With this weightage, the total marks secured by the candidate in class 12 project/practical will be added. Over 8.5 lakh students were slated to appear for the Uchcha Madhyamik examinations this year.



The Council also asked the heads of all higher secondary institutions or their authorised representatives to collect marksheets from the respective distribution camps.

