Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE VTU MCA Result 2019

VTU MCA 2019: 1st to 6th Semester Result declared. Get Direct Link to check result at vtu.ac.in

Visveswaraya Technological University (VTU), Karnataka has declared the MCA Results 2019 for the first and sixth semester at the official website -- vtu.ac.in . The VTU MCA Result 2019 has only been declared online so in order to check the result, the candidates will have to visit the official website of VTU. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

Direct Link to check VTU MCA Result 2019

The Visveswaraya Technological University had conducted the MCA Exam in June-July as well as November and December for different semesters. Before checking their results, candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket or admit card handy.

Steps to check the VTU MCA Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website -- vtu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on Examination Link and Select Result from the Dropdown menu.

Step 3: Click on the Link for ‘DECEMBER-2018/JANUARY-2019 EXAMINATION RESULTS’.

Step 4: Enter your USN and Security Captcha.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step 6: The MCA Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download PDF Scorecard or take a printout for future reference.