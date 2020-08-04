Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi congratulates those who cleared civil services exam, offers encouragement to those who didn't

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated all those who successfully cleared the prestigious civil services examination, results for which were declared on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said that an “exciting and satisfying career of public service” awaited the successful candidates. “Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes!,” PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister also offered encouragement to those who couldn’t clear the examination and said life was full of opportunities while wishing them well for their future endeavours.

“For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours,” his second tweet said.

The result of 2019 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination were announced by the commission on its official website — upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the civil services 2019 exam by visiting the official website of the commission.

The list was released on the basis of a written examination and personality test, held by the Union Public Service Commission in September 2019. The interviews for Personality Test were held in February-August 2020.

All 829 selected candidates will be appointed to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

Pradeep Singh topped the examination followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma.

