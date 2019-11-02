UPSC CDS 2 Result 2019 declared today. Steps to check/download scorecard

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2019 declared today at upsc.gov.in. Steps to check/download scorecard

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 exam 2019. Candidates who have qualified the UPSC CDS 2 exam 2019 will get the opportunity to work for different defence sectors in India such as Air Force, Navy and Military Forces.

The UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019 was conducted on September 8. A total of 8120 candidates have qualified for the exam. Candidates appeared in the exam can now check and download their UPSC CDS 2 Result 2019 from the official website of UPSC.

However, the CDS Result is provisional as of now. The UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2019 will be released after the SSB Interview along with the UPSC CDS 2 Final Marks of Selected Candidates.

How to check/download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2019?

1. Visit the UPSC official website-- upsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on "Written Result - Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019 " in What’s New section

3. Click on “(983.02 KB)” to view the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2019 PDF

4. Search for your name or Roll Number in the PDF

5. Save the PDF for future reference

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2019 | Direct Link to Check

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2019 | Notification for qualified candidates

UPSC CDS Result notification reads that the “Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.”

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2019 | SSB interview registration link

Register at joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks for SSB Interview