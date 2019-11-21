UP Police constable result 2019 declared for 49568 vacancies; Check 123921 selected candidates list

UPPRPB 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced released the UP Police result 2019 on the official website -- uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 123921 candidates are qualified in the exam. Candidates can visit the official website to check the result or else they can click on the direct link given at the end of this article.

With this recruitment process 49568 constable posts will filled by the selected candidates. Now, all 123921 shortlisted candidates will be called for UP Police Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification (DV) which will be conducted in the month of December. The candidates can check the DV details such date and centre, on the link above, given against the selected candidates’ name. UP Police DV round is starting from 04 December 2019.

How to check UP Police Recruitment Board Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the 'Result' tab.

Step 3: Click on the link which says UP police result 2019.

Step 4: Enter your details like Exam Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result.

Category Male Female General, OBC, SC category (Height) 168 CMs 152 CMs ST (Height) 160 CMs 147 CMs General, OBC, SC category (Chest) 79 CMs (unexpanded) 84 CMs (expanded) ST Candidates (Chest) 77 CMs (unexpanded)

82 CMs (expanded)

PET/PST Criteria

The final result of the UPPRPB Police Constable recruitment process will be declared in the first week of January 2020.

According to the official data of UPPRPB, around 19 lakh candidates had appeared for the UP Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) examination. As many as 19,38,643 participated in the recruitment process from examination centres throughout the state. The examination was held on January 27 and 28. Through this process, 31360 posts of constables in civil police and 18208 posts of constables in PAC will be filled.

UP Police will soon upload the DV/PST Admit Card on its official website. Candidates will be required to download the admit card, along with required documents mentioned in the hall ticket at the exam centre on scheduled date and time.