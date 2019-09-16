Uniraj B.Ed Result 2019 declared by Rajasthan University. Direct link to download at result.uniraj.ac.in

Monday, September 16, 2019
     
Uniraj B.Ed Result 2019: The University of Rajasthan has declared the Uniraj B.Ed Result 2019 for Part 1 and Part 2 students on the official website -- result.uniraj.ac.in.

New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2019 12:11 IST
Uniraj B.Ed Result 2019 | The University of Rajasthan has declared the Uniraj B.Ed Result 2019 for Part 1 and Part 2 students on the official website -- result.uniraj.ac.in. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result by visiting the official website. They should know that the Results of Rajasthan University B.Ed Exam 2019 have been declared only through online mode. The direct link to the result page of University of Rajasthan website is provided below, through which students can easily access their scorecard. 

Direct link to Uniraj B.Ed Result 2019

Uniraj B.Ed Result 2019 | How to check the result

Step 1: Visit Result Portal of Rajasthan University -- result.uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on Link for B.Ed Part 1 / Part 2 Results.

Step 3: Enter the required information.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: The Rajasthan University B.Ed Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download scorecard in PDF format and take a printout for future reference

