Telangana State Council of Higher Education to declare TS EdCET Result 2019 on this date; details on tsche.ac.in

Image Source : PTI TS EdCET Result 2019 to be declared by Telangana State Council of Higher Education

The TS EdCET Result 2019 will be declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education on June 19 at 11:30 am. Candidates who had appeared for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TSEdCET) 2019 should check the official website tsche.ac.in.

Other than the official website, the TSEdCET 2019 result will also be declared on edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EdCET 2019 Result: How to check

1. Visit one of the official websites of Telangana State Council of Higher Education - tsche.ac.in or edcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Click on the link that states ‘TS EdCET 2019 Result’

3. You will be directed to a Telangana B Ed 2019 Result page

4. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

5. Click on submit

6. Your TSCET Education Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

TSEdCET 2019 Exam

The TSEdCET 2019 was held on May 31 across 18 exam centres located in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The test duration was 2 hours and was conducted for mathematics, physical science, biological science, social studies and English subjects.

When was the TSEdCET 2019 answer key released?

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education had released the TSEdCET 2019 answer key in past weeks.

Candidates qualifying TSEdCET 2019 Exam

Students who are alloted a rank in TS EdCET 2019 Result will be eligible for admission to two-year regular BEd(Bachelors of Edcuation) course offered in state-based institutes and colleges.