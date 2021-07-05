Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2021 declared. Direct link

TOSS SSC, Inter results 2021: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared the SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) public exam results 2021. Candidates can check their TOSS SSC and Inter July exam results online at telanganaopenschool.org.

TOSS SSC Result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- telanganaopenschool.org.

2.Click on the link, “RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS,JULY - 2021.”

3. Enter your admission number or name and click on submit.

4. Your TOSS SSC Result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

TOSS Inter Result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- telanganaopenschool.org.

2.Click on the link, “RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, JULY - 2021.”

3. Enter your admission number or name and click on submit.

4. Your TOSS SSC Result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

TOSS SSC, Inter results 2021: Direct link

Click here to download TOSS SSC Result 2021

Click here to download TOSS Inter Result 2021

