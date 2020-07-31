TN Board 11th Result 2020: Plus one result declared, over 96 per cent students pass exams. Check direct link

Image Source : FILE PHOTO TN Board declares Class 11 (plus one) result.

The Tamil Nadu Board on Friday declared Class 11 (plus one) examination result. All the students who appeared for the plus one exams can now check their results by logging on to the official website tnresults.nic.in. In 2020, over 9 lakh students had appeared for the plus one examination. Apart from 11th class result, the TN Board has also announced the list of Class 12 re-sit candidates who will be appearing for the exam again as they failed to pass in their papers in the first attempt.

Check TN Board Class 11 results via SMS

Apart from logging on to the website — tnresults.nic.in — students can also get their plus one results via SMS. The result will be sent to students' mobile number that is registered with the Board.

TN Board cancelled remaining exams due to COVID-19

Earlier, TN Board had cancelled remaining Class 11 exams due to the coronavirus pandemic, therefore, the Board chalked out a formula in which candidates needed to secure 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100.

