Tamil Nadu TNDALU Result 2019 for November Examination declared. Direct link to download

TNDALU Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Dr.Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has released the TNDALU November Exam Results 2019. The University has published a notification under the Results Section of the website confirming the announcement of Results for Honours Degree Exam held in November 2019.

Students who have appeared for the TNDALU Honours Degree November Exam 2019 can check their results from the official website-- tndalu.ac.in.

Along with checking their TNDALU Results online, students will also be able to download the scorecard for the exam online from the website.

Candidates must note that the online publication of TNDALU Results is done only for informational purposes. Students are still required to collect the original marksheet and other documents from their college / university office.

How to check TNDALU Results 2019 for November Examination?

Step 1: Visit TNDALU official exam portal-- tndalu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Honours Degree Course, November 2019 Examinations – Result’ link

Step 3: Enter your Exam Registration Number and click on submit

Step 4: Your TNDALU Result 2019 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download Scorecard in PDF format and take printout for future reference

