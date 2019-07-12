Image Source : PTI TN SSLC Compartmental Result 2019

TN SSLC Compartmental Result 2019 Declared: Direct link to check your score at dge.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the results for TN SSLC 2019 Compartmental exams online at the official website -- dge.tn.nic.in for students who appeared for the supplementary or improvement examinations. They can now check their result by visiting the official site or else they can directly access their results by clicking and entering their details on the direct link given below.

Direct link for TN SSLC Compartmental Result 2019

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 examination 2019 result was earlier declared on April 28 with overall pass percentage of 95.2 per cent. Students who were declared fail appeared for the compartmental exam conducted by the board which was conducted in the month of June.

TN SSLC Compartmental Result 2019 | Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN DGE -- dge.tn.nic.in first.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘SSLC compartment result June 2019.'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the 'View Result' button

Step 5: Your TN SSLC 2019 compartmental result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference