TNTEU B.Sc B.Ed results 2019 declared at tnteu.ac.in. Steps to download

Tamil Nadu TEU B.Sc B.Ed results 2019 has been released on the official website-- tnteu.ac.in. Candidates can download their TEU B.Sc B.Ed results 2019 here

New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2019 17:34 IST
TN TEU B.Sc B.Ed results 2019 | Tamil Nadu TEU B.Sc B.Ed results 2019 has been released on Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) official website-- tnteu.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu TEU B.Sc B.Ed 2019 exam, can download the results now.

Steps to download TN TEU B.Sc B.Ed results 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website-- tnteu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, " TNTEU B.Sc B.Ed March result 2019

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details

Step 5: Click on 'show results'

Step 6: The result will be displayed on your screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

TN TEU B.Sc B.Ed results 2019 | Direct Link

Click here to check your results

