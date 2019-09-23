IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 scorecard 2019 to be declared shortly. Here's how to download

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Result 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS is going to release the result of IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Result 2019 shortly at the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates can visit the website to check the result on the official website of IBPS to check their results once it is uploaded. The direct link for the result has also been provided below.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Result 2019

IBPS RRB Officer Score Card 2019 | How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website www.ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'RRB Officer Scale 1 score' Tab

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required credentials

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 score will be displayed on your screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the scorecard for future reference