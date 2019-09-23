IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 scorecard 2019 to be declared shortly. Here's how to download

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Result 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS is going to release the result of IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Result 2019 shortly at the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates can visit the website to check the result on the official website of IBPS to check their results once it is uploaded. The direct link for the result has also been provided below.
Direct link to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Result 2019
IBPS RRB Officer Score Card 2019 | How to Download
Step 1: Visit the official website www.ibps.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'RRB Officer Scale 1 score' Tab
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter all the required credentials
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 score will be displayed on your screen
Step 7: Download and take a print out of the scorecard for future reference