SSC MTS 2019 Final Result declared. Direct link to download

SSC MTS 2019 Final Result Declared: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final results of SSC MTS recruitment exam 2019 today (March 6). Candidates who have appeared in the Multi-tasking (Non-technical) Staff examination can check their results on the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

New Delhi Published on: March 06, 2021 23:16 IST
SSC MTS 2019 Final Result declared
SSC MTS 2019 Final Result declared

SSC MTS 2019 Final Result: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- ssc.nic.in

2. Click on the link, "Multi-tasking (Non-technical) Staff Examination 2019 Declaration of Final Result"

3. A PDF will appear

4. Check the result and download it for future reference

SSC MTS 2019 Final Result: Direct link

Direct link to check SSC MTS 2019 final result

List 1

List 2

Allocation of States/UTs to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference’. Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the official website of  SSC on March 10.

 

 

