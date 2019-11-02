RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 Released

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 Released. Get zone-wise direct link to check your score

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 along with the scorecard on the regional websites RRB Bangalore, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Bhubneshwar, RRB Kolkata, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Siliguri, RRB Bhopal and other RRBs website. Candidates who appeared for CBT 2 result can download their scorecard by visiting the official website of their respective regions. The direct link for all the regional RRB websites are given below.

The RRB JE CBT 2 examination was held from August 28 to September 1 and on September 29 in some cities. Over two lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Earlier, RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 was released on September 26 after which the candidates were asked to cross-check the answers with the given answer keys. RRBs has also released the scorecard for all the candidates who have appeared in the RRB Junior Engineer Exam 2.

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 | Steps to get your scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB's respective region.

Step 2: Click on ‘RRB Junior Engineer CBT 2 Result for JE, JE(IT), DMS And CMA Posts.

Step 3: Check your name in the merit list containing names of all the shortlisted candidates for Stage-II Online Exam.

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 | What after the result?

The selected candidates, those who can find their names on the RRB Junior Engineer CBT 2 merit list will be called for Documents Verification process. Call Letters will be issued to all selected candidates, which will have the venue of Documents Verification process. As per the official notice "Document Verification (DV) will be held at the premises indicated in the e-call letter for DV. After scheduling the candidates for DV, they will be sent an email and SMS to download their e call letter over and above publishing the DV Schedule on RRB websites. E-Call letter with details of date, time and session (FN/AN) along with the instructions for Document verification and Medical Examination can be downloaded from the websites of RRBs"

After the RRB JE document verification process, the candidates will be called for a medical fitness test.

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 | About

Through the RRB JE recruitment process, 13,487 posts of Junior Engineer(JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent(DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant(CMA) will be filled in Indian Railways.

RRB JE CBT 2 Zone Wise Answer Key 2019

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ajmer

RRB Allahabad

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhubaneswar

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chennai

RRB Gorakhpur

RRB Guwahati

RRB Jammu Srinagar

RRB Kolkata

RRB Malda

RRB Mumba

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Patna

RRB Ranchi

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Siliguri

RRB Thiruvananthapuram