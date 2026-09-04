Shree Charani surpasses Deepti Sharma in elite list, achieves massive feat with two wickets against Hong Kong

The Indian team put forth a good showing against Hong Kong in their second game of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The two sides met at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 5; India delivered a strong performance to secure a 137-run victory.

Several performances from the game stood out, but Shree Charani's innings captured many headlines. After India posted a total of 193 runs on the board in the first innings, Shree Charani’s spell in the second innings was crucial to the Women in Blue registering a win in the game.

Bowling 3.2 overs in the game, Charani conceded 16 runs to her name and took two brilliant wickets as well. Doing so, Charani surpassed Deepti Sharma in the list of players with the most T20I wickets for India women in a calendar year.

This was Charani’s 31st wicket in 2026, and now she only sits behind Poonam Yadav, who took 35 wickets back in 2018.

Most T20I wickets for IND-W in a calendar year

35 - Poonam Yadav in 2018

31* - Shree Charani in 2026

30 - Deepti Sharma in 2024

29 - Deept Sharma in 2022

29 - Radha Yadav in 2024

Smriti Mandhana opened up on her performance after the game

Another showing that stood out for India was that of Smriti Mandhana. Opening the innings, the star batter put forth a marvellous showing as she scored 124 runs in 64 deliveries to help her side post the massive total on the board in the first innings. After the win, she won the POTM award and opened up on her performance.

“I don't have anyone in mind who I would like to dedicate, but definitely, my family. [What adjustments did you make tonight?] We’re not really aware of (the opposition). We had seen a few videos, but not really aware. We’re playing them for the first time, so when you come against a bowler who you don’t know a lot, you have to just forget that you’ve played whatever cricket,” Mandhana said.

“You just have to go, watch the ball, and I think it was more about just adjusting to the pace. [On missing out on full tosses in the powerplay] I would say that full tosses are not my strength (laughs). I’m happy that I could get away with a few of the full tosses today. I think any top-order batter would say that sometimes full tosses can go for a six, or you can get out,” she added.

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