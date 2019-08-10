Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA RRB JE 2019

RRB JE 2019: Result to release this week. Check Railway JE Result Date, Cut-Off

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare RRB 2019 JE Result this week. RRB will release the Junior Engineer Result on RRB regional websites. Besides this, RRB has also released the schedule for RRB JE CBT 2 2019, which will be conducted tentatively during last week of August or first week of September 2019.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had already released the RRB JE Final answer key and now the Railway will release the results for most awaited RRB JE Exam for 13,487 posts. Candidates should visit this page regularly in order to get all latest updates regarding RRB JE Recruitment 2019. RRB JE CBT 1 exam was conducted from 22 May to 02 June 2019 and 26 June to 28 June 2019 (for some states) for JE, JE(IT), DMS, CMA posts.

Those who will qualify the First Stage of CBT will be called for RRB CBT 2 2019. RRB CBT 2 exam dates will be notified after the release of the CBT 1 Result for JE exam. The qualifying marks to appear in the second stage of CBT are 40 for UR, 30 for OBC, 30 for SC and 25 for ST.

How to Check RRB JE 2019 Stage I Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRBs Railway Recruitment Board

Step 2: Click on ‘RRB Junior Engineer CBT 1 Result for JE, JE(IT), DMS And CMA Posts

Step 3: Click on the link given to check the result.

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth and check your result.

Step 5: Candidates can also check their name In the merit list containing names of all the shortlisted candidates for Stage-II Online Exam.

Step 6: RRB JE Cut-Off 2019.

This year lakhs of candidates had appeared in the exam. RRB has conducted the exam for the for recruitment of 13,487 posts of Junior Engineer(JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent(DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant(CMA) in Indian Railways.