Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020 declared. Here's where and how to check

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020: The Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education (DEE), Bikaner, Rajasthan has released the result of Pre-D.El.Ed Examination 2020 today i.e. October 7, 2020.

The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Examination was held on August 31, 2020, in the afternoon shift from 2 to 5 PM, in online mode in the state. Candidates who will qualify the examination are advised to register for counselling before October 15, 2020.

The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses examination is being conducted for the recruitment of teachers in the state.

Where to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results online through the official website- predeled.org.

How to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020:

Go to the official website at predeled.org

On the homepage, click on the link to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results

A new page would open on the display screen

Enter your credentials and login

The Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference

