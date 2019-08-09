Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 to be declared today. Here's how to check

Image Source : Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 to be declared today

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 is expected to be declared today. The Rajasthan Allotment Result 2019 has been on a delay since many days and according to an official notification, the result will be released on the official website bstc2019.org today. Candidates should note that the time for the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 is yet not confirmed and hence they are advised to keep a watch on the official website.

How to check Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result

1. Visit the official website bstc2019.org

2. Click on BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Allotment List

3. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

4. Click submit

5. Your BSTC Allotment Results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

When will Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result be announced?

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 were earlier slated to be released on 18th July, 2019. The announcement date was however, postponed to 21st July, then 28th July and then to 1st August, 2019. Now, the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 will be declared today.

At what time will the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result be declared?

Candidates who are waiting for the Rajasthan BSTC result should note that the time for result announcement is not yet fixed.

How many candidates had appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result?

This year, nearly 7 lakh candidates had appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2019.

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment: Counselling process

Candidates who qualify the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for Rajasthan BSTC Allotment.