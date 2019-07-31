Punjab ITI Counselling 2019: Seat allotment result for third round today. Direct Link here

Punjab ITI Counselling 2019: The Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Punjab, will release the Punjab ITI 2019 third seat allotment round results today. Punjab ITI Counselling 2019 Results or Punjab ITI Seat Allotment 2019 Results will be announced after 5 PM today. Candidates can check the notification on official website - itipunjab.nic.in - to access Punjab ITI Counselling Results or Punjab ITI Third seat allotment round results 2019.

About Punjab ITI Counselling Result 2019, Punjab ITI Third Seat Allotment Result 2019:

Candidates had participated in the application and counselling process for admissions to vocational training in Engineering and non-engineering trades under craftsman training scheme and applied training scheme. Those who are selected in Punjab ITI 2019 Counselling third round will be required to report to the allotted institutes between August 1 and August 6.

Punjab ITI Third Seat Allotment Result 2019: How to check Punjab ITI Counselling Result 2019

Step 1: Visit official website - itipunjab.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Punjab ITI Third Seat Allotment Result 2019, Punjab ITI Counselling Result 2019

Step 3: Enter all required details to check Punjab ITI Third Seat Allotment Result 2019, Punjab ITI Counselling Result 2019

Step 4: Download for further reference