PSEB Class 12 Result Declared: Get direct link to check Punjab SSC exam result

PSEB Class 12 Exam Result: The Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB Class 12 board examination result on the official website -- pseb.ac.in. Those who appeared for the Punjab SSC examination can check their result by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

The PSEB class 12 result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The remaining examinations of Class 12 were earlier cancelled by the Punjab government amid the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the board had decided to declare the PSEB Class 12 results on the basis of the best-performing subject formula, a pattern suggested by the Centre a few days ago.

PSEB class 12 results: Step to check the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your details in the given slot.

Step 4: Submit and view your result.

Step 5: Download a copy of the result for future reference

