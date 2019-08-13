PGIMER B.Sc Nursing 2019 Result to be declared soon. Here's how to check on pgimeradmissions.net.in

PGIMER B.Sc Nursing 2019 Result to be declared soon

The PGIMER B.Sc Nursing Result 2019 will be declared by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research shortly. Candidates who had appeared for the PGIMER B.Sc Nursing exam should check the official website pgimeradmissions.net.in for details. The PGIMER B.Sc Nursing exam was conducted on August 11, 2019.

How to check PGIMER B.Sc Nursing Result 2019

1. Visit the official website pgimeradmissions.net.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

4. Your B.Sc Nursing Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Counselling process for PGIMER B.Sc Nursing Result

Students should note that the qualifying candidates will be required to report for the counselling process on August 19, 2019, for which all candidates should report to the venue by 11 am.