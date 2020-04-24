Image Source : PTI Osmania University Revaluation Result 2020 declared for BA, BBA, B.Com, B.Sc odd semester exams. Direct link

Osmania University Revaluation Result 2020: Osmania University has released the revaluation results of BA, BBA, B.Com, and B.Sc odd semesters examination held in Nov/Dec on its official website. The Osmania University I, III, V semester Nov/Dec Exam Revaluation Result 2020 have been announced for-- BA (CBCS) (RV), BBA (CBCS) (RV), B.Com (CBCS) (RV), B.Sc (CBCS) (RV).

Candidates who have applied for the Osmania University revaluation can download their result through the official website-- osmania.ac.in.

How to check Osmania University Revaluation Result 2020

1. Visit the official website of Osmania University-- osmania.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'Exam Result'

3. Select your stream from the provided list

4. Enter your hall ticket number

5. Click on submit

6. Your Osmania University Revaluation Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

