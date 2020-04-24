Osmania University Revaluation Result 2020 declared for BA, BBA, B.Com, B.Sc odd semester exams. Direct link 

Friday, April 24, 2020
     
Osmania University Revaluation Results 2020: Osmania University has released the revaluation results of BA, BBA, B.Com, and B.Sc odd semesters examination held in Nov/Dec. The Osmania University I, III, V semester Nov/Dec Exam Revaluation Results 2020 have been announced for-- BA (CBCS) (RV), BBA (CBCS) (RV), B.Com (CBCS) (RV), B.Sc (CBCS) (RV).

Published on: April 24, 2020 12:15 IST
Osmania University Revaluation Result 2020: Osmania University has released the revaluation results of BA, BBA, B.Com, and B.Sc odd semesters examination held in Nov/Dec on its official website. The Osmania University I, III, V semester Nov/Dec Exam Revaluation Result 2020 have been announced for-- BA (CBCS) (RV), BBA (CBCS) (RV), B.Com (CBCS) (RV), B.Sc (CBCS) (RV).

Candidates who have applied for the Osmania University revaluation can download their result through the official website-- osmania.ac.in.

How to check Osmania University Revaluation Result 2020

1. Visit the official website of Osmania University-- osmania.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'Exam Result'

3. Select your stream from the provided list

4. Enter your hall ticket number 

5. Click on submit

6. Your Osmania University Revaluation Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

 Direct Link to download Osmania University Revaluation Results 2020

