Odisha 12th Result 2019: CHSE declares Arts and Commerce results

Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has announced the Odisha 12th Result 2019 for Arts, Commerce stream today at the website -- orrisaresults.nic.in. or bseodisha.ac.in

In CHSE Odisha 12 Arts, Commerce Result, the pass percentage of Arts is 65.89 % and pass percentage of Commerce is 70.26%.

Earlier, the CHSE had announced the Odisha Class 12 Science Result 2019 on June 3. After a three-week-long wait and amid speculations about the Arts and Commerce result date, the board had finally decided to declare the Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2019 and Odisha Class 12 Commerce Result 2019. To check their Odisha Plus Two Results 2019 for Arts and Commerce, the students are required to login to the official website and provide the requisite credentials. They are advised to keep the essential documents handy while checking their Odisha 12th Result 2019.

Steps to check Odisha 12th Result 2019 for Arts, Commerce stream:

Step 1: Visit the website -- bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says, "+2 Instant Examination Result (Arts/Commerce/Vocational)-2019".

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number at the given slot.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Download and take the printout of your Orissa Class 12 Arts and Commerce result 2019.

Steps to check result via mobile app

Step 1: Download the Odisha Results mobile app from Google Play Store and go to the homepage.

Step 2: Scan the latest Odisha result links on the homepage and select the one for +2 Arts, Commerce CHSE Odisha Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your Odisha CHSE Plus Two roll number and hit enter or the Submit button.

Step 4: Odisha CHSE Result 2019 will appear on your mobile screen.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

About Odisha 12th Result 2019 for Arts, Commerce stream:

The Odisha 12th Arts and Commerce examination 2019 was conducted by CHSE from March 7 to March 30 this year. The Odisha Class 12 Board exam was held at 1903 centres across the state.

The students can get the original mark sheet of Odisha Class 12 Arts and Commerce result 2019 from their respective schools/institutions.

