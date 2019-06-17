Odisha +2 Result For Arts and Commerce to be declared next week. Direct link to check result online

Image Source : PTI Odisha +2 Result For Arts and Commerce to be declared next week

The Odisha +2 Result For Arts and Commerce is expected to be declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha by next week. Candidates should note that the official date for the announcement of result is yet to be notified. The 12th board result for Arts and Commerce will be declared on the official website chseodisha.nic.in.

Other than this, the Odisha +2 Result For Arts and Commerce will also be released on the official results portal for examinations conducted in Odisha, orissaresults.nic.in.

Earlier, while the Class 12 Science stream result was declared, there were speculations that the Arts and Commerce stream results would be released within a week.

However, an official confirmation on the exam result date is yet awaited.

When was Odisha +2 result for Science stream announced?

CHSE, Odisha announced +2 result for Science stream on June 3, 2019.

What was the pass percentage in Odisha +2 Science stream result?

Out of 99,000 students, approximately 70,706 students had passed the Odisha +2 Science stream exam. The overall pass percentage was 72.33 per cent. Pass per cent for boys was 70.4 per cent and for girls, it was 75.02 per cent.

20,806 students secured first division in +2 Science stream, 23,904 students secured second division and 25,360 students secured third division.

Which colleges scored 100 per cent in Odisha +2 Science stream result?

Balasore emerged as the best performing district with 86.56 pass per cent and Gajapati was the worst performing district with 36.20 pass per cent.

60 students scored above 90 per cent marks. 29 colleges recorded 100 per cent result while 9 recorded zero result.