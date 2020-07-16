Meet Havishaa Sharma, Noida Class 10 topper, a student with learning disability

Image Source : INDIA TV Meet Havishaa Sharma, Noida Class 10 topper, a student with special needs

When CBSE announced results for Class 10 on Wednesday, girls clearly outshined boys. Noida's Class 10 topper too is a girl. A student at Lotus Valley International School (Noida), Havishaa Sharma scored 98.8 percent in the exams.

An ace swimmer and horse-rider, Havishaa was the Director of the Interact Club. She is also an active participant in Model United Nations (MUN). As far as her hobbies go, she loves playing the guitar. Havishaa added a feather in her cap when she walked the ramp for US Polo.

It is worth mentioning that Havishaa, now the city's topper, was struggling with academics in grade 9. After being counseled, she went ahead with psycho-educational assessment and was found to have Dyscalculia, a learning disability. But that didn't bog her down. She remained undeterred.

Her parents, school principal, special educator, and counselor worked out an individual education plan to suit her special needs. Havishaa then dropped subjects including Maths and Science, the ones she found difficult to cope with. She pursued subjects like painting and home science.

And now, with great perseverance and determination, Havishaa has scored an astounding aggregate of 98.8% that many would envy. She has created a history of sorts by becoming the first student with special needs to top in the region.

The Class 10 results recorded a pass percentage of 91.46. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 93.31 while that of boys and transgenders was 90.14% and 78.95% respectively. Over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 percent and more than 41,000 students scored over 95 percent marks. As many as 18 lakh students had appeared for the exams this year.

Trivandrum recorded the highest percentage of 99.28 while the pass percentage of the Guwahati region was lowest at 79.12%.

