Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE NEST Results 2019

NEST Result 2019 to be declared today: Direct link to check your score at nestexam.in

The results of National Entrance Screening Test 2019 will be declared today after 5 PM on the official website-- nestexam.in . Candidates who have appeared for NEST 2019 Exam can check their score online through the direct link -- nestexam.in

Candidates should know that the NEST Results 2019 will only be available on the online mode.

About NEST 2019 Exam:

The NEST 2019 held on June 1. Candidates who get through NEST examination process are eligible to take admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

Here are the steps to check your NEST Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEST 2019 – nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'NEST 2019 Result'

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given slot

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download and check the NEST 2019 result

The NEST Results 2019 marksheet will contain the marks secured by the candidates in the examination with other details.

What after NEST Results 2019?

Candidates who qualify NEST 2019 will be called for the further admission process based on the merit list which will be released online. The schedule for the release of the NEST Merit list and counseling schedule will be shared on the website after the NEST 2019 result is released.