NEET PG Result 2020 Scorecard to be declared shortly. Check details, direct link to download

NEET PG Result Scorecard 2020 for the recently announced NEET PG results is set to be declared today. Students should note that the NEET PG Result Scorecard 2020 will be released on the official website. The NEET PG Result 2020 was announced on January 30, this year on the official exam portal. An official notification for the same had also said the NEET PG Scorecards 2020 will be released for the students on February 3 (today).

For the convenience of students, steps to check NEET PG Result Scorecard 2020 have been provided below. A direct link to check and download the NEET PG Result Scorecard 2020 has also been provided below.

NEET PG Result 2020 – Cutoffs

NEET PG Result 2020 was announced on January 30, 2020 in PDF list format for all the candidates. The Result contained individual score and NEET PG rank of the candidates. Along with the results, NBE also released the NEET-PG 2020 cut off scores for various categories of candidates.

How to check NEET PG Result 2020 Scorecard

1. Visit one of the official websites -- nbe.edu.in / natboard.edu.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Direct Link for NEET PG Exam Portal'

3. Click on applicant login link

4. Enter your username and password

5. Login to the portal

6. Click on 'Download NEET PG Scorecard'

7. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

8. Download the scorecard in PDF format

