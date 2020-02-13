Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Result 2019 for UG Nov Exam declared. Direct link to check

MKU UG Result 2019: The Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has released the UG Results 2019 for the November examination. The Madurai Kamaraj University/MKU results for the undergraduate courses can be accessed from the official portal. Candidates who appeared for MKU UG November 2019 exam can check and download their results from the official website-- mkuniversity.org and result1.mkuniversity.ac.in.
How to check Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) UG Result 2019?
Step 1: Visit the official website of MKU-- mkuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'results' link
Step 3: Click on any of the direct links for MKU results provided there
Step 4: Enter your registration details
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: Your MKU UG Result 2019 for November exam will be displayed on your screen
Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Download your MKU UG Result 2019 for November exam from the direct links below:
