Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 DECLARED: Link to check MSBSHE Class 10 result active

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) has declared Class 10 board exam results 2020 today but scorecard to be available at 1 pm only. The Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, announced the SSC result 2020 in a press conference today.

However, the Maharashtra SSC results will be uploaded on the official and partnered websites at 1 pm, therefore, students have to wait a little longer. Students can check their results on these websites: Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in.

Total appeared candidates - 15,84,264

Total Passed candidates - 15,75,103

Overall pass percentage - 95.30%

The Maharashtra SSC exams, scheduled from March 3 to March 23, were affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The board had decided to cancel the geography exam, which was the last paper. The history paper was conducted on March 21.

MSBSHE had earlier announced that the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks received in other subjects of the exam. MSBSHSE has already declared the HSC results. This year, 12,81,712 or 90.66% students have passed in Class 12 final exams, qualifying for higher education.

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on the official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

