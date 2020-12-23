Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary exam results 2020 to be declared shortly

Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2020 Supplementary exam results to be declared shortly

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Results 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination, MSBSHSE will declare the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary results 2020 or November exam results today any time soon. The Maharashtra board conducted the HSC and SSC supplementary exams in November.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2020 Supplementary results 2020 would be released online on the official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm today. Students who were unsatisfied and wanted to improve their marks took the Maharashtra supplementary exams, can check their results on the direct link provided below.

Maharashtra Board had released the Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 on July 29 and HSC Results 2020 were declared on July 16. The SSC Class 10 pass percentage this year was 95.30 per cent students. The overall pass percentage in Maharashtra Class 12 results was 90.66 per cent. A few examinations were also cancelled and students were promoted based on revised criteria.

The link would be activated online at 1 pm for both SSC as well as HSC November 2020 examinations. Check the steps and link below.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results 2020

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC admit cards

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: View and download the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC result 2020

