LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 to be announced soon. Check result date, detail, direct link

LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 to announced soon. Check result date, detail, direct link

The Life Insurance Corporation of India is likely to announce the LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 by next week on its official website -- licindia.in. So the candidates who appeared for the examinations are advised to keep checking the website. We will keep updating you about the latest update regarding LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019. As soon as the LIC releases the LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 on its official website, they can download it by visiting the website. We will also provide a direct link to get easy access to the LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019.

The LIC Assistant Mains Examination 2019 was held on December 22, 2019, at various exam centers across the nation. The board will provide the LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 Division-Wise. The with this recruitment drive 7942 candidates will be selected in various divisional offices of the organization including Northern Zone, Western Zone of India, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone, North Central Zone, East Central Zone, and Southern Zone.

LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 | How to download the merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website -- licindia.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019"

Step 3:Enter your essential credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 4: LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 will be displayed.

Step 5: Candidates can download LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019.

After LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019, the candidates will need to appear for an interview. They will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview. Before appearing for LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 they had cleared LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019. The date for LIC Assistant Interview 2019 will be notified by the board after the release of Mains result.