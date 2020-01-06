Kerala KTET 2019 Result for November exam declared; check direct link here

Kerala KTET 2019 Result for November exam declared; check direct link

Kerala KTET 2019 Results: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) result on its official website. Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2019 was held on November 16 and November 24 in two different shifts. The morning shift held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift is conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

KTET is an eligibility exam for teachers at lower primary, upper primary and high school level in Kerala.

'A candidate who scores 60% or more in the K-TET examination will be considered 'KTET passed' or 'K-TET qualified'. This will be the qualifying marks for all categories. There shall be no negative marks for the test. There is no age limit prescribed for candidates appearing for K-TET,' reads the exam notice.

How to check KTET November 2019 Result:

1) Visit the official website of SSLC Examination Government Of Kerala at keralapareekshabhavan.in

2) Click on the link for KTET November 2019 result

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Choose the category applied for and enter your register number and date of birth

5) Click on check result

6) Result will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a printout