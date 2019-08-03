Image Source : PTI Karnataka PGCET 2019

Karnataka PGCET 2019: Provisional Answer Key released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Get Direct Link Here

The Provisional Answer Key for PGCET 2019 Karnataka has been released online by the Karnataka Examination Authority. The PGCET Provisional Answer Key has been released at the official website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in in PDF format. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka PGCET can visit the official website and check the provisional answer key of Karnataka PGCET 2019. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below for Karnataka PGCET Provisional Answer Key 2019.

Direct link for Karnataka PGCET Provisional Answer Key 2019

Along with the Provisional Answer Key, the question paper as per the set is also available on the official website. Candidates can get Provisional Answer Key as well as the question paper from the same. Karnataka PGCET 2019 Answer Key contains the correct answers to the questions as per the question paper set. Candidates can cross-check their answers written during Karnataka PGCET 2019 with the answers given on the provisional answer keys. This will help the candidates to estimate their scores and also give them a chance to raise objects against any answers provided if wrong. They must be aware about the marking scheme.

How to check the Karnataka PGCET Provisional Answer Key 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Karnataka PGCET answer key'.

Step 3: Click on the subjects for which you wish to get answer key

Step 4: Download answer key for reference

How to file objection on Karnataka PGCET Provisional Answer Key 2019?

For filing an objection the candidate must address “Executive Director, Karnataka Examinations Authority, Bangalore” via email, speed post or in person, by submitting appropriate justifications for the objections raised. They must note that the objections received without the adequate supporting justifications will not be considered by the authorities. KEA will receive the objections and an Expert Committee will considered it and release the final answer key. Only the answer key approved by the Expert Committee will be used for the evaluation for determination of merit order.