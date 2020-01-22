JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 declared for Kashmir Zone. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 Declared

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: JKBOSE has declared the Jammu and Kashmir Board 12th Result 2019. Students should note that the JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 has been released for the Kashmir region, on the official website. Candidates who were waiting for their JKBOSE 12th 2019-20 results should read on to know how to check and download their results from the official website. A direct link to download JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 has also been provided for the convenience of candidates.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: Important information

Students who will be checking their JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 on the official website should note that that the result link has been provided as part of the main website. Usually, JKBOSE provides the link for JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 on the homepage of the website. For this, candidates will now be required to log on to the official website to check their JKBOSE 12th Result 2019. Candidates will also have to provide their exam registration number to check their result details.

How to check JKBOSE 12th Result 2019

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'JKBOSE 12th Result for Kashmir Region'

3. A new page will open on your screen

4. Enter your registration number and other required details

5. Your JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Division Result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download JKBOSE 12th Result 2019

Students can download their JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 by clicking on the link below

Direct Link To Download JKBOSE 12th Result 2019