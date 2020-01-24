JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 declared for Jammu Division. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 declared for Jammu Division

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 has been declared for Jammu Division / Winter Zone today (January 24). Students who had appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10 examinations 2019 should note that the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 has been declared on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE). JKBOSE Class 10 examinations 2019 were held in Oct – Nov 2019. For the convenience of students, the steps to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 have been given below. A direct link to download JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 has also been provided.

How to check JKBOSE 10th Jammu Result 2019

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Class 10 Result for Jammu Zone'

3. A new page will open on your screen

4. Enter your registration number and other required details

5. Your JKBOSE 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download JKBOSE 10th Jammu Result 2019

Students can check and download their JKBOSE 10th Jammu Result 2019 through direct link given below.

Direct Link To Download JKBOSE 10th Jammu Result 2019