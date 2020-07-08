Image Source : FILE JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Board releases Class 10 scores. Direct link to check matric results

Jharkhand JAC Class 10 Result 2020 Declared: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declare the class 10 board exams results for matric students on its official sites. All students, who had appeared for the examination can check their results at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Division-wise Pass Percentage

The students who will get 60 per cent marks will secure first division, while those between 45 to 60 per cent will get second division. The students between 33 and 45 per cent will get third division.

Jharkhand class 10 exams were held from February 11 till February 28. This year, over 3.87 lakh students appeared in the matriculation (Class-10) examination conducted by JAC. The evaluation of answer scripts began from May 28 and ended on June 25.

The results of the Jharkhand state boards are usually announced in May, however, this time it saw a delay due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

JAC 10th Result 2020: How to Check Jharkhand Board Results Online

Step 1. Log in at the official websites of JAC: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in ;

Step 2. Click on the JAC 10th Result 2020 link available on the homepage;

Step 3. The candidate will be redirected to a new page where candidates will have to enter the login id and credentials;

Step 4. Click on the submit button

Step 5. The result 2020 will be displayed on the computer monitor;

Step 6. Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage