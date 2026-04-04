'You cannot back down': R Ashwin weighs in on Ruturaj Gaikwad's showing after PBKS loss

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings continued their subpar form in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. After being handed a humiliating defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their first game of the season, Chennai Super Kings took on Punjab Kings in their next game and were handed their second defeat of the season.

After a subpar showing in his first game, Chennai skipper Rauturaj Gaikwad failed to impress once more. Scoring 28 runs in 22 deliveries, Gaikwad failed to provide the best of starts to the five-time champions as he continued his subpar form.

After the clash, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about Gaikwad’s form as of late. He called out the CSK skipper’s post-game comments as well.

"After the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad said something (during the post-match presentation), but I don't agree with that point. He said that the ball stopped in the wicket, but it did not. There was not even a bit of moisture on the wicket. Maybe there must have been a little bit of swing, I am not denying that. In the last match, Ruturaj took the risk against Jofra Archer and got out, maybe that is still going on in his mind. He has to move past that, this is a T20 game, a risk-taking game, so here you cannot back down," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin gave his take on PBKS’ performance

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about how dominant Punjab Kings were in the clash against Chennai. After limiting the five-time champions to a score of 209 runs, Punjab chased down the target in 18.4 overs, registering a five-wicket victory.

"What was surprising for me in this game was that these people did not think that we need extra 10 runs to make up for the bowling. Also, the wicket was batting-friendly, and PBKS' batting has a lot of power. Stoinis came in last, and Marco Jansen was still sitting inside when the match ended. Keeping all of this in mind, they should have gone for 230-235 on this wicket," Ashwin said.

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