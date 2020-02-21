Friday, February 21, 2020
     
  ICMAI Cost Accountants Exam Result: ICMAI to announce December exam result today. Direct Link

ICMAI Cost Accountants Exam Result: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will announce the December exam result today. Those who appeared for the ICMAI Cost Accountants exam can check their results on the official website -- examicmai.in and examicmai.org. ICMAI will also release the results for Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams held in December last year.

February 21, 2020
ICMAI Cost Accountants Exam Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit official website -- icmai.in -- examicmai.in -- examicmai.org

Step 2: Click on the Result link
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Enter your details
Step 5: Download your ICMAI Cost Accountants Exam Result for further reference

List of websites to check ICMAI Cost Accountants Exam Result:

icmai.in

examicmai.in

examicmai.org

ICMAI Cost Accountants Exam Result: Direct Link

