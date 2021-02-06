Image Source : FILE/PTI ICAI CA November Results: Foundation, Intermediate results to be announced on Feb 8/9. Check details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare results of the Intermediate and Foundation exams, held in November 2020, on February 8 or 9. The results and the All India merit (upto the 50th rank) can be accessed by candidates on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. According to the ICAI, the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday evening, the 8th February 2021, or the morning of Tuesday, the 9th February 2021.

Get results online

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

You will have to enter your registration no. or PIN no. along with your roll number.

Get results via e-mail

Candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old course and new course) anf Foundation examination, desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 6, 2020. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the registered e-mail addresses.

Get results via SMS

For Intermediate (Old & New Course) results, type the following:

Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128 Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

For Foundation Examination result, type the following:

CAFND (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171 and send the message to: 57575 - for all mobile services

