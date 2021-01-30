Image Source : FILE ICAI CA November Final Exam Results to be announced on THIS date. Direct Link

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the November Final exam results next week. The CA Final results will be declared either on the evening of February 1 or February 2, according to the premier institute. Students will be able to check their CA Final Results on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. They can also access the All India Merit (upto the 50th rank). A direct link will be provided below.

ICAI's Official announcement

"Results of the CA Final Examination(Old course & New Course) held in Nov 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, 1st Feb 2021(evening)/Tuesday, 2nd Feb 2021,"the ICAI said in its official notification.

CA November Final Results: Get results online

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

Note: To access the result at the above-mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

CA November Final Results: Get results via e-mail

The institute has made arrangements for the candidates of the Final examination to get CA Final results via e-mail. They can register their requests at the website icaiexam.icai.org from January 31, 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the registered e-mail addresses immediately after the declaration of the result.

CA November Final Results: Get results via SMS

Final Examination (Old Course)

CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course)

CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to: 57575 - for all mobile services.

Latest Education News