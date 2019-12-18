IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Direct Link

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Result 2019 of preliminary examination will be declared by next week. Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims exams can check their IBPS Results on official website -- ibps.in -- once they are declared. IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam was held on December 7 and December 8, 2019.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Date, Time

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 is most likely to be declared by December 28, according to reports. Candidates must keep a close check on official IBPS website to check their IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019.

How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website of IBPS -- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on 'IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter all details (roll number, password)

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: List of participating banks

Bank of India

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

United Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Allahabad Bank

Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Syndicate Bank

Andhra Bank

UCO Bank

Bank of Baroda

Corporation Bank

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Oriental Bank of Commerce

