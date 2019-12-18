IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Direct Link 

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Result 2019 of preliminary examination will be declared by next week. Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims exams can check their IBPS Results on official website -- ibps.in -- once they are declared. IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam was held on December 7 and December 8, 2019.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Date, Time
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 is most likely to be declared by December 28, according to reports. Candidates must keep a close check on official IBPS website to check their IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019.
How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit official website of IBPS -- ibps.in
Step 2: Click on 'IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019'
Step 3: Enter all details (roll number, password)
Step 4: Click on Submit
Step 5: Download your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: List of participating banks
Bank of India
Indian Bank
Punjab & Sind Bank
United Bank of India
Bank of Maharashtra
Allahabad Bank
Canara Bank
Indian Overseas Bank
Syndicate Bank
Andhra Bank
UCO Bank
Bank of Baroda
Corporation Bank
Punjab National Bank
Union Bank of India
Central Bank of India
Oriental Bank of Commerce
